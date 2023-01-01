Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve rigatoni

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Overland Park

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vodka Rigatoni for 2 (Ready to Eat)$30.00
Pasta in served in vodka sauce with homemade Meatballs or Italian Sausage. Served with House Salad and sliced Italian bread and butter
Rigatoni Canzoneri$19.25
Sauteed prosciutto, peas and mushrooms served in tomato cream sauce
Rigatoni Angela$16.50
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and touch of marsala wine sauce topped with romano cheese
More about Garozzo's Overland Park
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall - Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Rigatoni$18.00
Entree | braised short rib, penne, spinach, house ricotta, pickled radish
More about Strang Hall - Strang Hall

