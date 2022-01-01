Salmon in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto
|$25.25
Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|SALMON SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
|SALMON BLT
|$15.00
Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.
|SALMON FILLET
|$18.00
House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on our warm quinoa and kale salad, served with sautéed garlic green beans.
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|HOUSE SMOKED SALMON
|$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Miso Salmon
Sushi | fresh salmon, su miso sauce, crispy peppered rice, marinated cucumber (Gluten-free)
|Smoked Salmon Sliders
|$13.00
|Grilled Citrus Salmon ⭐
|$14.00
Salad | Grilled salmon, warm quinoa pilaf, spring mix, avocado, pomegranate, fennel, grapefruit, citrus vinaigrette.
(Gluten-free)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Salmon Panang
|$23.95
A bed of mixed vegetables is topped with a juicy steamed salmon fillet and then covered in our panang curry sauce.
|Chu Chee Salmon
|$23.95
Freshly grilled salmon on top of steamed vegetables, Covered with a flavorful blend of Red curry and tamarind.
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Fresh Grilled Salmon / Mashed Potatoes / Root Veggies
|$18.00
Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
|Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon Cilantro Lime Rice /Honey Glazed Carrots
|$23.00
Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots
|Blackened Salmon Club w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries
|$17.00
Blackened salmon, arugula, applewood bacon, fresh ripe tomato with a lemon pepper mayo served on triple layered crusted toast
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|SALMON FILET
|$19.00
House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on wild rice, served with sautéed garlic green beans.
|SALMON SALAD
|$17.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
|SALMON BLT
|$17.00
Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$8.00
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Ancho Salmon
|$18.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
|Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
|Grilled Salmon Pasta
|$18.00
Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in white wine sauce with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and spinach, drizzled with lemon beurre blanc.