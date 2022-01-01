Salmon in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve salmon

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto$25.25
Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts
More about Garozzo's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$15.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
SALMON BLT$15.00
Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.
SALMON FILLET$18.00
House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on our warm quinoa and kale salad, served with sautéed garlic green beans.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Salmon Salad$17.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
More about BURG & BARREL
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Salmon
Sushi | fresh salmon, su miso sauce, crispy peppered rice, marinated cucumber (Gluten-free)
Smoked Salmon Sliders$13.00
Grilled Citrus Salmon ⭐$14.00
Salad | Grilled salmon, warm quinoa pilaf, spring mix, avocado, pomegranate, fennel, grapefruit, citrus vinaigrette.
(Gluten-free)
More about Strang Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Panang$23.95
A bed of mixed vegetables is topped with a juicy steamed salmon fillet and then covered in our panang curry sauce.
Chu Chee Salmon$23.95
Freshly grilled salmon on top of steamed vegetables, Covered with a flavorful blend of Red curry and tamarind.
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Grilled Salmon / Mashed Potatoes / Root Veggies$18.00
Hand cut fresh grilled Atlantic salmon with lemon dill butter, freshly made creamy mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables
Blackened Cajun Shrimp & Salmon Cilantro Lime Rice /Honey Glazed Carrots$23.00
Grilled blackened salmon with shrimp sautéed in-house Cajun seasoning served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with Cajun glazed carrots
Blackened Salmon Club w/ Rosemary Truffle Fries$17.00
Blackened salmon, arugula, applewood bacon, fresh ripe tomato with a lemon pepper mayo served on triple layered crusted toast
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON FILET$19.00
House-cut ultra-fresh salmon on wild rice, served with sautéed garlic green beans.
SALMON SALAD$17.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
SALMON BLT$17.00
Ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, bacon, pesto, dill Greek yogurt sauce, red onion, tomato, wheatberry bread.
More about Talk of the Town
Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
More about Q39
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about BURG & BARREL
CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$8.00
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
More about McLain's Market
Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ancho Salmon$18.00
6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.
Grilled Salmon$8.00
Grilled Salmon Pasta$18.00
Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in white wine sauce with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and spinach, drizzled with lemon beurre blanc.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Dior Restaurant

6995 W 151st Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Salmon, Seasoned Rice. One Side
More about Dior Restaurant

