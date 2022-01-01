Salmon salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve salmon salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|SALMON SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|SALMON SALAD
|$17.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
Q39
11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
