Salmon salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve salmon salad

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$15.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Salmon Salad$17.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
More about BURG & BARREL
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON SALAD$17.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
More about Talk of the Town
Item pic

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
More about Q39
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Glazed Salmon Salad$17.50
Salmon fillet, honey balsamic glaze, goat cheese, romaine and sun-dried tomato
More about BURG & BARREL

