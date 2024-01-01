Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp curry in
Overland Park
/
Overland Park
/
Shrimp Curry
Overland Park restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Rajadhani
12030 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park
No reviews yet
Goan Shrimp Curry
$17.99
More about Rajadhani
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - Overland Park
7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
No reviews yet
Curried Coconut Chicken & Shrimp (GF)
$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onions, peas, Thai basil, cilantro & rice vermicelli noodles in a house-made green curry coconut broth
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - Overland Park
