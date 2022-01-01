Shrimp wraps in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES
Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Shrimp Wraps
|$9.95
Shrimp wrapped in a crispy wonton and lightly fried to perfection. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$15.00
We take 5 of our jumbo shrimp and wrap them in applewood smoked bacon, deep fry till crispy then finish with a drizzle of our chimichurri sauce. Served with freshly made guacamole & garnished w/ squeeze of lime and a small side of chips