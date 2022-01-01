Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve sliders

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Sliders No Cheese$5.25
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$5.25
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP

8775 W 95th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hawaiian Sliders$11.99
Six grilled king hawaiian rolls with Imitation Crab, pork, chicken, mozzarella, pepperjack, and choice of sauce. Comes with a side
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Sliders No Cheese$5.25
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$5.25
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Strang Hall image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Sliders$13.00
More about Strang Hall
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Sliders No Cheese$5.25
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$5.25
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Q39

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider Bun$0.50
More about Q39
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$9.50
Two sliders with cheddar, bacon, pickles & coffee BBQ stacked on an egg roll bun, served with fries.
Sliders$9.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickles & coffee BBQ stacked on an egg roll bun, served with fries.
More about McLain's Market

