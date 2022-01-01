Sliders in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve sliders
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Kids Sliders No Cheese
|$5.25
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$5.25
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
Longboards Wraps & Bowls OP
8775 W 95th St, Overland Park
|Hawaiian Sliders
|$11.99
Six grilled king hawaiian rolls with Imitation Crab, pork, chicken, mozzarella, pepperjack, and choice of sauce. Comes with a side
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Kids Sliders No Cheese
|$5.25
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$5.25
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Smoked Salmon Sliders
|$13.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Kids Sliders No Cheese
|$5.25
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Kids Sliders w/ Cheese
|$5.25
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Sliders
|$9.50
Two sliders with cheddar, bacon, pickles & coffee BBQ stacked on an egg roll bun, served with fries.
|Sliders
|$9.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickles & coffee BBQ stacked on an egg roll bun, served with fries.