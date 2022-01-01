Spinach and artichoke dip in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$10.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$11.00