Sundaes in Overland Park

Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
|$6.30
Warm, buttery shortcake topped with freshly made vanilla frozen custard, sweet hand-picked strawberries, and whipped cream.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Sundae Fun-Day
|$9.50
Fried soft mini pretzels, cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce