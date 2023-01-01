Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street

8912 West 95th Street, Overland Park

C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.75
Rakar Dumpling House

4971 West 135th Street, Leawood

Sweet and Sour Chicken$15.00
Bite-sized pieces of chicken with chunks of bell peppers, onions, and pineapple tossed in a sweet-and-sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.
with fresh pineapple, green bell peppers and onion in a zesty sweet and sour sauce
