Sweet and sour chicken in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
More about Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street
Jasmine Garden (Ying Ying Dumpling House) - 8912 West 95th Street
8912 West 95th Street, Overland Park
|C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$12.75
More about Rakar Dumpling House
Rakar Dumpling House
4971 West 135th Street, Leawood
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$15.00
Bite-sized pieces of chicken with chunks of bell peppers, onions, and pineapple tossed in a sweet-and-sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.
with fresh pineapple, green bell peppers and onion in a zesty sweet and sour sauce