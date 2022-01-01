Sweet potato fries in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
More about BURG & BARREL
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Side | Sweet chipotle salt, vegan aioli
(gluten free, vegan)
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$4.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50