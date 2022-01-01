Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
BURG & BARREL image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about BURG & BARREL
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Side | Sweet chipotle salt, vegan aioli
(gluten free, vegan)
More about Strang Hall
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
BURG & BARREL image

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about BURG & BARREL

