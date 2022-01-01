Taco salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve taco salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BAJA TACO SALAD
|$10.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BAJA TACO SALAD
|$13.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.