Tacos in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Taco Naco KC
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Potato Pipian Taco (vegan)
|$3.75
potato, green pumpkin seed mole, sesame seed, pepita on a 5-inch corn tortilla
|Kid's Avocado Taco
|$3.25
5-inch corn tortilla with avocado slices and cheese
|Salsa & Egg Taco
|$3.75
farm egg over-easy, cheese, tex mex salsa on a 5-inch corn tortilla
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
|BAJA TACO SALAD
|$10.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
|BURNT END TACOS
|$14.00
Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Sheridan's Unforked
7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|Impossible Taco
|$7.10
Seared and chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce.
|Chicken & Cheese Taco
|$4.10
|The G.O.A.T. Taco
|$5.70
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Tres Taco Tuesday
|$10.00
|Kids Beef Taco
|$3.00
Kids |
|15 Taco Variety Party Pack (serves 5)
|$50.00
Family-Style Dinner | An assortment of 15 of our delicious regular priced tacos, a great value for any party or get together.
(request for specific tacos unavailable)
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Mommi's Tacos
|$16.00
3 grilled ribeye or shredded chipotle chicken tacos in gluten free white corn tortillas topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a scoop of white rice, pico and lime. 3 ramekins that are filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, and our house made salsa
More about Talk of the Town
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
|BAJA TACO SALAD
|$13.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
|BURNT END TACOS
|$15.00
Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
More about Tortilla Ranch
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Quesabirria Tacos
|$10.65
Four beef consommé quesadillas on corn tortillas with cilantro, chihuahua cheese, green onions, jalapenos, and serrano avocado salsa on the side. Served with a side of cilantro rice. $10.25
|Baja Style Tacos
|$10.50
|Ancho BBQ Tacos
|$10.50
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns