Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Potato Pipian Taco (v) image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Pipian Taco (vegan)$3.75
potato, green pumpkin seed mole, sesame seed, pepita on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Kid's Avocado Taco$3.25
5-inch corn tortilla with avocado slices and cheese
Salsa & Egg Taco$3.75
farm egg over-easy, cheese, tex mex salsa on a 5-inch corn tortilla
More about Taco Naco KC
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
BAJA TACO SALAD$10.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
BURNT END TACOS$14.00
Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7940 W 135TH, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Sheridan's Unforked

7337 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Impossible Taco$7.10
Seared and chopped Impossible Burger (100% plant-based), jack cheese glaze, spiced black beans, seasonal tomato pico, shredded lettuce.
Chicken & Cheese Taco$4.10
The G.O.A.T. Taco$5.70
Melted chihuahua cheese, grilled chicken, arugula, white BBQ sauce, and pickled red onions.
More about Sheridan's Unforked
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tres Taco Tuesday$10.00
Kids Beef Taco$3.00
Kids |
15 Taco Variety Party Pack (serves 5)$50.00
Family-Style Dinner | An assortment of 15 of our delicious regular priced tacos, a great value for any party or get together.
(request for specific tacos unavailable)
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mommi's Tacos$16.00
3 grilled ribeye or shredded chipotle chicken tacos in gluten free white corn tortillas topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a scoop of white rice, pico and lime. 3 ramekins that are filled with cheddar cheese, refried beans, and our house made salsa
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
Two flour tortillas filled with house-made boulevard wheat- battered cod, corn salsa, cabbage, queso fresco cheese, creamy chipotle sauce, served with black beans and Spanish rice.
BAJA TACO SALAD$13.00
Black beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco cheese served in a tomato-basil tortilla bowl with sour cream and green onions. Served with house-made salsa. Your choice of chicken or beef.
BURNT END TACOS$15.00
Two tacos with burnt ends, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, ancho cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Quesabirria Tacos$10.65
Four beef consommé quesadillas on corn tortillas with cilantro, chihuahua cheese, green onions, jalapenos, and serrano avocado salsa on the side. Served with a side of cilantro rice. $10.25
Baja Style Tacos$10.50
Ancho BBQ Tacos$10.50
More about Tortilla Ranch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

7218 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.99
2 tacos in a flour tortilla w/ scrambled eggs & pork belly or chorizo, topped w/ salsa fresca, Queso blanco, served w/ hash browns
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Banner pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRRIA TACOS$12.00
Guajillo braised short rib with signature cheese blend, crispy fried in beef fat, and served with a side of Birria sauce.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Turkey Clubs

Quiche

Veggie Sandwiches

Edamame

Potstickers

Blt Wraps

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston