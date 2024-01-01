Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.50
Quinoa Blend with Edemame & Green Chickpeas, chopped broccoli, shredded carrots. Topped with Teriyaki Chicken & sesame seeds.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - 13350 College Blvd
Item pic

 

Iron Horse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$16.00
A juicy 8oz grilled chicken breast with a delightful blend of pineapple and swiss cheese, topped with our amazing teriyaki sauce. served on a toasted potato bun topped with lettuce and tomato and your choice of fries.
More about Iron Horse Bar & Grill

