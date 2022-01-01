Teriyaki steaks in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Teriyaki Steak Bowl
|$12.50
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Teriyaki Steak Bowl
|$12.50
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Teriyaki Steak Salad
|$13.00
Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing