Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki steaks in Overland Park

Go
Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Bowl$12.50
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Bowl$12.50
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Salad$13.00
Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Overland Park

Chopped Salad

Turkey Wraps

Crispy Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Brisket

Cobb Salad

Blt Wraps

Map

More near Overland Park to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston