Thai salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve thai salad

Tuk Tuk Thai image

 

Tuk Tuk Thai

8351 W 135th St, Overland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Seafood Salad$18.95
More about Tuk Tuk Thai
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Basil Chicken Salad$16.00
Sandwich | Chili cheese sourdough, grilled chicken, mixed greens, corn, peppers, and cilantro
More about Strang Hall

