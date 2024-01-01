Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom kha soup in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve tom kha soup

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • NOODLES

Pad Thai Restaurant - Overland Park, KS - 14319 Metcalf Ave

14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.9 (4258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)$14.95
A Thai-staple that has quickly become an American favorite. Coconut milk and chicken broth are infused with lemongrass, kaffir lime, Thai chilis, and galanga to create the perfect sour and spicy background for this tasty soup made with your choice of meat. Garnished with mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro
KC Thai

12250 W 135th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Kha Soup$8.00
Lemongrass, galangal and mushrooms blended in lime broth and coconut milk, and cilantro.
