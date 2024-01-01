Tom kha soup in Overland Park
14319 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Tom Kha (Thai Coconut Soup)
|$14.95
A Thai-staple that has quickly become an American favorite. Coconut milk and chicken broth are infused with lemongrass, kaffir lime, Thai chilis, and galanga to create the perfect sour and spicy background for this tasty soup made with your choice of meat. Garnished with mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro