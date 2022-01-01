Turkey clubs in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.50
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.50
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP image

 

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.50
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Market

