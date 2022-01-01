Turkey melts in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve turkey melts
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Turkey Melt
|$10.50
Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$11.00
Shaved turkey, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeño ranch, wheatberry bread.
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Turkey Melt
|$10.50
Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$12.00
Shaved turkey, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, guacamole, jalapeño ranch, wheatberry bread.