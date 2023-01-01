Wedge salad in Overland Park
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's Overland Park
9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served with creamy parmesan dressing
