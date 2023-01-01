Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve wedge salad

PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Overland Park

9950 COLLEGE BLVD, OVERLAND PARK

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$14.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served with creamy parmesan dressing
Wedge Salad$10.25
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto and hard-boiled egg, served in a creamy parmigiano dressing
Wedge Salad$10.25
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served in a creamy parmesan dressing
More about Garozzo's Overland Park
The Brass Onion

5501 W 135th St, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$15.00
More about The Brass Onion

