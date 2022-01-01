Café Overlook

Go
Cafe Overlook transforms the perception of the “work” cafeteria by pairing a diverse cafe menu with an innovative workforce development program. Located on the 16th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse, Cafe Overlook supports an evolving work environment in the hospitality industry by providing food service workers with everything they need to thrive, from a living wage and health insurance to childcare services, transportation support and job coaching. A joint project from Service! Relief for Hospitality Workers and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, Cafe Overlook is an innovative collaboration between the public and private sectors with a mission to eliminate income security among those working in the service industry. Cafe Overlook offers breakfast and lunch service on weekdays, doubling as an education and training program where staff gain invaluable mentorship from industry professionals while mastering back-of-house and front-of-house skills.

373 South High Street, 16th floor

Popular Items

Side Fried Chicken$4.00
Tots$3.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
Taco Salad$10.00
Fried flour tortilla shell, jack cheese, grilled peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, choice of meat or mushrooms
**Vegan without cheese & sour cream
Beyond Burger$9.50
American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
*Vegetarian
**Vegan without the bun
Cheeseburger$8.50
American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
Fries$3.00
Fried Fish$8.50
Fried cod, tartar, lettuce, onion
Side Burger Patty$3.00
Burger patty with cheese
373 South High Street, 16th floor

Columbus OH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
