Oviedo Brewing Company

We made it to the 100th! Pales in comparison to many but for some, it's a milestone in the making. Our commemorative batch features and ample 100lb/15bbl batch blend of some pretty stellar hop varieties. A base malt mound of Pale malt, Rolled Oats and Carapils malt create a pillowy, fluffed cotton milk haze base for Citra, Citiva and Zamba hops to rain down a fruit storm of pineapple and tropical fruit wonders. Juicy fruit forward hazy with a nice warming alcohol backend.