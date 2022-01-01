Oviedo restaurants you'll love
Oviedo's top cuisines
Must-try Oviedo restaurants
More about Oviedo Brewing Company
Oviedo Brewing Company
1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fries
|$6.00
Fried crispy and served your way: house seasoning, Cajun, Truffle Parmesan. We cannot do plain chips unfortunately.
|Oviedo Night Market - Dec 17th 2021
|$35.00
This is for VENDORS ONLY.
Oviedo Night Market. Please select your dates. PLEASE PUT YOUR BUSINESS NAME in special instructions.
|Tumbler (2 Glasses) + Naughty Nicholai’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged R.I.S Gift Set
|$50.00
Holiday Package. Get 2 Tumbler glasses and one 22oz Naughty Nicholai’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout bottle.
More about Tokyo Tapas
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tokyo Tapas
1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$4.95
blue crab medley, avocado, & sliced cucumber
|Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)
|$4.95
thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
hand battered shrimp, avocado, & sliced cucumber
More about Backstreet Pizza
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Backstreet Pizza
1949 W CR 419, Oviedo
|Popular items
|10" BIANCA
|$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, basil, ricotta, garlic, & a drizzle of olive oil
|18" CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.99
|18" CHEESE
|$12.50
More about Island Fin Poke
Island Fin Poke
4250 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo
|Popular items
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1817 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Fire on the Bayou - Orange City
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
|Popular items
|Chargrilled Chicken
|$9.99
Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.
|Two Tacos
|$11.99
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
|Vader Burger
|$13.50
8 oz. blend of Angus beef and Andouille sausage burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese and crispy smoked bacon then drizzled with garlic Sriracha Remoulade served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. (So good you'll know who your daddy is!)
More about District Eat & Play
District Eat & Play
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Served with ranch and BBQ sauce
|Wisconsin Cheese Fries
|$11.00
1/2 Pound of waffle fries topped with
Wisconsin beer cheese, hickory
smoked bacon, green onions and
jalapenos
|Hawaiian Sliders
Your choice of chicken or beef, with
mayonnaise and pickle served on
Kings Hawaiian Rolls with French fries
More about Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056, Oviedo
|Popular items
|Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
|$17.99
A true taste of New Orleans, loaded with chicken and Andouille sausage cooked in a hearty stew with garlic, tomatoes, and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers) Served on white rice.
|Bucket Of Love
|$52.00
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
|Five Tacos
|$24.00
Your choice of 5 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
More about TJ's Seafood Shack
TJ's Seafood Shack
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
|Popular items
|5 Piece Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Fresh chicken tenders (5) served with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or honey-mustard dipping sauce.
|Salmon Platter
|$13.50
5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon best served grilled or blackened!
|Smoked Mahi Mahi Fish Dip
|$6.50
Tasty, hardwood-smoked mahi mahi, complemented with just the right spices, served with saltine crackers.
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Playa Pizza: Oviedo
Playa Pizza: Oviedo
976 West Mitchell Hammock Road #1100, Oviedo