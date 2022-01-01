Oviedo restaurants you'll love
Must-try Oviedo restaurants
Oviedo Brewing Company
1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo
Kali IPA - 4PK
$15.00
California West Coast style IPA featuring Amarillo, Centennial and Cascade hops. Bready pale malt base with a hint of caramel malt create a smooth balance between bitter and sweet. Simple clean and refreshing.
Pepperoni Pizza
$14.00
Enzo's Cupped Pepperoni, "Beerinara" & Mozzarella.
Red Bug Red - 32oz Crowler
$12.00
Medium bodied American amber/red ale with notes of toffee, caramel, fresh juicy cherries, and plum raisins. Off-white head and fairly dry, low perceived bitterness. Brewed right off Red Bug Lake Road here in Oviedo.
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tokyo Tapas
1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
$14.50
full portions of hibachi chicken & N.Y. strip steak
Hibachi Chicken
$9.95
natural, grilled tender white meat
Tokyo Crunch
tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese w. swt onion crunch
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Backstreet Pizza
1949 W CR 419, Oviedo
10 WINGS
$13.99
SM CALZONE
$8.99
20 WINGS
$25.99
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1817 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo
6 Wings
$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket
$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken
$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
Gator Bites
$14.00
Filet of Gator cut into the perfect bite-size pieces and fried in Chef's own specially seasoned flour and cooked until golden brown. Served with our house-made Remoulade sauce.
Bucket Of Love
$54.00
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
Vader Burger
$13.99
8 oz. blend of Angus beef and Andouille sausage burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese and crispy smoked bacon then drizzled with garlic Sriracha Remoulade served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. (So good you'll know who your daddy is!)
District Eat & Play
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo
Straight Out of Philly
Your choice of thinly shaved ribeye
or shredded grilled chicken with
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
mozzarella cheese served on a
hoagie with French fries and pickle
Margherita Pizza 14''
$16.00
Parmesan and garlic, Grande
mozzarella, season tomatoes and
fresh basil
Bavarian Pretzels
$9.00
Jumbo pretzel logs served with
Wisconsin Beer Cheese
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo
2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056, Oviedo
Jilly Bucket
$34.00
Just enough food for one. One crab cluster, a half-pound of shrimp, yummed up with Andouille sausage, a piece of sweet corn, and red potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.
Crawfish Étouffée Dip
$14.00
Compilation of Crawfish Etouffee and melted cheeses that deliver a Cajun sensation then served with house-made chips for dipping.
Wicked Blackened Catfish
$19.99
Blackened catfish covered in our Cajun cream sauce and topped with sauteed shrimp served on a bed of dirty rice with sauteed green beans.
TJ's Seafood Shack
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
Catfish Platter
$12.75
Sweet, southern Mississippi catfish – best served fried, just the way we like it!
Shrimp Platter
$13.99
A customer favorite – TJ’s shrimp platter comes with 9 jumbo shrimp! Cocktail or tartar on the side.
Haddock Platter
$12.50
Fresh, wild-caught haddock fillet cooked to your liking! Many request our haddock served fish-n-chips style!
Island Fin Poke
4250 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
10 WINGS
$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.