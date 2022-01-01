Oviedo restaurants you'll love

Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).

