Bruschetta in Oviedo

Oviedo restaurants
Toast

Oviedo restaurants that serve bruschetta

Backstreet Pizza image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Backstreet Pizza

1949 W CR 419, Oviedo

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)
Takeout
16" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA$21.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​
18" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA$23.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​
SICILIAN BRUSCHETTA$26.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze​
More about Backstreet Pizza
Item pic

 

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Oviedo

4250 Alafaya Trail Ste 132, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Bruschetta$10.99
Crispy pizza dough topped with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oiI
More about Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Oviedo
Item pic

 

Food Factory: Buttercrust Pizza

888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta Pizza 16"$23.95
The Owner's House-Made Bruschetta with a Balsamic and Nut-Free Pesto Swirl
More about Food Factory: Buttercrust Pizza

