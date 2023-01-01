Bruschetta pizza in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve bruschetta pizza
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Backstreet Pizza
1949 W CR 419, Oviedo
|16" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
|$21.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
|18" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
|$23.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
|10" BRUSCHETTA PIZZA
|$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, shaved parmesan cheese, & balsamic glaze
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Oviedo
4250 Alafaya Trail Ste 132, Oviedo
|Pizza Bruschetta
|$10.99
Crispy pizza dough topped with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oiI