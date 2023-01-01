Chicken sandwiches in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Pounded, Breaded & Fried! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
More about Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.