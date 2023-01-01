Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oviedo

Go
Oviedo restaurants
Toast

Oviedo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Pounded, Breaded & Fried! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr

921 Town Center Dr, Orange City

Avg 4.5 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.
More about Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Oviedo

Cake

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Greek Salad

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Grits

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oviedo to explore

East Orlando

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Oviedo to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (366 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston