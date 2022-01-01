Chicken tenders in Oviedo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tokyo Tapas image

TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tokyo Tapas

1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
K.O. Chicken Tenders (4pc)$8.95
hand battered, panko crust, sweet flames
More about Tokyo Tapas
Backstreet Pizza image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Backstreet Pizza

1949 W CR 419, Oviedo

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS (3)$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS (5)$8.99
More about Backstreet Pizza
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City

921 Town Center Dr, Orange City

Avg 4.5 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Perfectly fried chicken tenders paired with fries and your choice of honey mustard, ranch, or remoulade for dipping.
More about Fire on the Bayou - Orange City
Item pic

 

District Eat & Play

1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steakhouse Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with ranch and BBQ sauce
More about District Eat & Play
5 Piece Chicken Tenders image

 

TJ's Seafood Shack

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Piece Chicken Tenders$9.50
Fresh chicken tenders (5) served with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or honey-mustard dipping sauce.
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.99
3 chicken tenders with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Chicken Tenders Protein Bowl$10.99
5 fresh chicken tenders.
More about TJ's Seafood Shack

