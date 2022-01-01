Chicken tenders in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS
Tokyo Tapas
1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo
|K.O. Chicken Tenders (4pc)
|$8.95
hand battered, panko crust, sweet flames
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Backstreet Pizza
1949 W CR 419, Oviedo
|CHICKEN TENDERS (3)
|$5.99
|CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Perfectly fried chicken tenders paired with fries and your choice of honey mustard, ranch, or remoulade for dipping.
District Eat & Play
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard, Oviedo
|Steakhouse Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Served with ranch and BBQ sauce
TJ's Seafood Shack
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
|5 Piece Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Fresh chicken tenders (5) served with your choice of 1 sauce: Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or honey-mustard dipping sauce.
|Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
3 chicken tenders with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
|Chicken Tenders Protein Bowl
|$10.99
5 fresh chicken tenders.