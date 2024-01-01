Fried chicken sandwiches in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Pounded, Breaded & Fried! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park
888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo
|The Hen's Locals Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Crispy fried chicken, toasted rustic ciabatta bread with bacon, dressed lettuce, onions, and a drizzle of our pimento cheese sauce, served with Fries.