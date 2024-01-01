Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Oviedo

Go
Oviedo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oviedo
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Oviedo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Our Boneless Chicken Breast Pounded, Breaded & Fried! Comes with Lettuce & Tomato on a Kaiser Bun! Served with 1 Side.
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Hen's Locals Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Crispy fried chicken, toasted rustic ciabatta bread with bacon, dressed lettuce, onions, and a drizzle of our pimento cheese sauce, served with Fries.
More about The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Oviedo

Pies

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Pad Thai

Tacos

Cannolis

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oviedo to explore

East Orlando

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Oviedo to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Apopka

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (405 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1019 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston