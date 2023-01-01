Greek salad in Oviedo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Backstreet Pizza image

PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Backstreet Pizza

1949 W CR 419, Oviedo

Avg 4.1 (234 reviews)
Takeout
LG GREEK SALAD$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
SM GREEK SALAD$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
More about Backstreet Pizza
Consumer pic

 

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Greek Salad$17.48
Greek Salad$12.49
Small Greek Salad$5.99
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Oviedo

4250 Alafaya Trail Ste 132, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$11.99
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
Small Greek Salad$9.99
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
More about Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Oviedo

