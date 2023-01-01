Greek salad in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Backstreet Pizza
1949 W CR 419, Oviedo
|LG GREEK SALAD
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
|SM GREEK SALAD
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & black olives topped with feta cheese
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Gyro Greek Salad
|$17.48
|Greek Salad
|$12.49
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.99
Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Oviedo
4250 Alafaya Trail Ste 132, Oviedo
|Large Greek Salad
|$11.99
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
|Small Greek Salad
|$9.99
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens