Grits in Oviedo

Oviedo restaurants
Toast

Oviedo restaurants that serve grits

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits Cheese Cup$3.49
Grits Bowl$3.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr

921 Town Center Dr, Orange City

Avg 4.5 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp And Grits$21.99
Sautéed Cajun shrimp atop creamy cheddar cheese grits covered in our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.
Grits$3.50
Catfish And Grits$23.99
Blackened or fried peice of catfish atop creamy cheddar cheese grits and our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.
TJ's Seafood Shack

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Cheese Grits (Fri./Sat. After 5pm Only)$4.50
Shrimp & Grits w/Cajun Gravy$16.99
