Grits in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve grits
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Grits Cheese Cup
|$3.49
|Grits Bowl
|$3.99
More about Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
|Shrimp And Grits
|$21.99
Sautéed Cajun shrimp atop creamy cheddar cheese grits covered in our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.
|Grits
|$3.50
|Catfish And Grits
|$23.99
Blackened or fried peice of catfish atop creamy cheddar cheese grits and our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.