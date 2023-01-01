Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Oviedo

Oviedo restaurants
Oviedo restaurants that serve sliders

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kicky Slider Trio$13.49
3 Mini Angus Burgers Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles & Mayo on Top of Mini Brioche Buns! Served with 1 Side.
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sliders$13.99
(3) BBQ shredded pork, slathered in tangy BBQ sauce, nestled in a fluffy brioche bun, and topped with creamy pimento cheese and slaw dressing.
More about The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

