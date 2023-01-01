Sliders in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve sliders
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Kicky Slider Trio
|$13.49
3 Mini Angus Burgers Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles & Mayo on Top of Mini Brioche Buns! Served with 1 Side.
The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park
888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$13.99
(3) BBQ shredded pork, slathered in tangy BBQ sauce, nestled in a fluffy brioche bun, and topped with creamy pimento cheese and slaw dressing.