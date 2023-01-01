Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Oviedo

Oviedo restaurants
Oviedo restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr

921 Town Center Dr, Orange City

Avg 4.5 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Two Tacos$13.99
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
TJ's Seafood Shack

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
T.T. Firecracker Tacos$8.99
3 Tuna Tacos$14.99
Seared ahi tuna over cole slaw drizzled with wasabi aioli served on flour tortillas. Soy sauce served on the side!
TJ's Chicken Club Tacos$0.00
Our chicken club tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with bacon and ranch!
The 1 Cantina Oviedo on The Park -

888 City Walk Lane, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Quesabirria$5.00
Taco Tuesday Garbanzo$3.00
Taco Tuesday Al-Pastor$4.00
