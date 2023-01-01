Tacos in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
921 Town Center Dr, Orange City
|Two Tacos
|$13.99
Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
TJ's Seafood Shack
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo
|T.T. Firecracker Tacos
|$8.99
|3 Tuna Tacos
|$14.99
Seared ahi tuna over cole slaw drizzled with wasabi aioli served on flour tortillas. Soy sauce served on the side!
|TJ's Chicken Club Tacos
|$0.00
Our chicken club tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with bacon and ranch!