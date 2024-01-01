Waffles in Oviedo
Oviedo restaurants that serve waffles
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
The TownHouse Restaurant
139 N Central Ave, Oviedo
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
|Belgian Waffle Platter
|$14.49
Large Belgian Waffle cooked until golden brown with a nice crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Served with 2 eggs and Bacon, Sausage or Ham
More about The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park
The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park
888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo
|Classic Chicken & Waffles
|$20.99
Our Signature Chicken and Waffles: A Crispy, Perfectly Seasoned Chicken Breast, Golden-Fried to Perfection, Paired with Two Delicate Sugar-Pearl-Infused Waffles with a side of Warm Maple Syrup and house made honey butter.
|Junior Classic Chicken & Waffles
|$13.99
A Crispy, Perfectly Seasoned Chicken Breast, Golden-Fried to Perfection, Paired with One Delicate Sugar-Pearl-Infused Waffle, with a side of Warm Maple Syrup.