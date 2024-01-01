Waffles in Oviedo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oviedo restaurants
Toast

Oviedo restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

The TownHouse Restaurant

139 N Central Ave, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Belgian Waffle Platter$14.49
Large Belgian Waffle cooked until golden brown with a nice crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Served with 2 eggs and Bacon, Sausage or Ham
More about The TownHouse Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

888 City Walk Ln, Oviedo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Chicken & Waffles$20.99
Our Signature Chicken and Waffles: A Crispy, Perfectly Seasoned Chicken Breast, Golden-Fried to Perfection, Paired with Two Delicate Sugar-Pearl-Infused Waffles with a side of Warm Maple Syrup and house made honey butter.
Junior Classic Chicken & Waffles$13.99
A Crispy, Perfectly Seasoned Chicken Breast, Golden-Fried to Perfection, Paired with One Delicate Sugar-Pearl-Infused Waffle, with a side of Warm Maple Syrup.
More about The Local Hen at The Food Factory Oviedo - Oviedo on the Park

