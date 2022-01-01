Tacos in East Orlando

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1817 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo

Avg 3.9 (382 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo

2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Tacos$24.00
Your choice of 5 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
TJ's Seafood Shack

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos
Fresh mahi tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Our Baja shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet chili chipotle sauce!
