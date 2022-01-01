Owasso restaurants you'll love
Owasso's top cuisines
Must-try Owasso restaurants
Bru Coffee House
14539 E 116th St N, Owasso
|Popular items
|Americano Flavored
|Regular Sausage Roll
|$3.50
|32 oz Hawaiian Paradise
|$6.90
Andolini's
12140 E 96th St N #106, Owasso
|Popular items
|Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots
|$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
|Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken
|$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
12903-A E 96th Street North, Owasso
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Ah-Sigh-E Owasso
9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104, OWASSO
|Popular items
|You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
|Kids Bowl
|$4.50
One scoop of granola, pick your favorite blend and 2 of your favorite toppings all drizzles with local honey.
|BORA BORA BOWL
Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Just a Bite
103 W. 3rd Street, Owasso