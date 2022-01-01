Owasso restaurants you'll love

Owasso restaurants
Toast
  • Owasso

Owasso's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Owasso restaurants

Bru Coffee House image

 

Bru Coffee House

14539 E 116th St N, Owasso

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Americano Flavored
Regular Sausage Roll$3.50
32 oz Hawaiian Paradise$6.90
Andolini's image

 

Andolini's

12140 E 96th St N #106, Owasso

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Anniversary Demarco + Garlic Knots$15.00
January 11th Only! Celebrate 17 years of pizza with our 20 inch Demarco and Garlic Knots for only $15. Limit (1) per customer.
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

12903-A E 96th Street North, Owasso

Avg 4.5 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Banner pic

 

Ah-Sigh-E Owasso

9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104, OWASSO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
You Do You (pick 1 blend and 5 toppings)
Pick your favorite blend and your 5 favorite toppings.
Kids Bowl$4.50
One scoop of granola, pick your favorite blend and 2 of your favorite toppings all drizzles with local honey.
BORA BORA BOWL
Take your mouth on a vacation! Made with our Tropical Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
Restaurant banner

 

Just a Bite

103 W. 3rd Street, Owasso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More near Owasso to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Stillwater

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
