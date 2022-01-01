Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Owasso

Owasso restaurants
Owasso restaurants that serve banana splits

Bru Coffee House image

 

Bru Coffee House

14539 E 116th St N, Owasso

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
L Blended Banana Split$6.50
S Iced Banana Split$5.05
More about Bru Coffee House
Item pic

 

Ah-Sigh-E Owasso

9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104, OWASSO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Split$6.00
This guilt free Banana Split will have you coming back for more! Made with banana, strawberries, dark sweet cherries, raw local honey, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk. A healthy twist on a classic!
More about Ah-Sigh-E Owasso
