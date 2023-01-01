Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Owasso
/
Owasso
/
Burritos
Owasso restaurants that serve burritos
Bru Coffee House
14539 E 116th St N, Owasso
Avg 4.8
(54 reviews)
SEC Breakfast Burrito
$4.25
BEC Breakfast Burrito
$4.25
More about Bru Coffee House
Baja Jacks Burrito shack - Owasso
9045 N. 121st E Ave #100, Owasso
No reviews yet
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
$3.99
For guests 12 & under
More about Baja Jacks Burrito shack - Owasso
