Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Owatonna
/
Owatonna
/
Chicken Wraps
Owatonna restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Foremost Brewing Cooperative
131 W Broadway Street, Owatonna
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.99
More about Foremost Brewing Cooperative
Tavern Nine - 1369 Cherry Street
1369 Cherry Street, Owatonna
No reviews yet
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
$12.50
More about Tavern Nine - 1369 Cherry Street
More near Owatonna to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(874 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1667 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(704 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston