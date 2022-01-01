Owensboro restaurants you'll love

Owensboro restaurants
Toast
  • Owensboro

Owensboro's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Thai
Chicken
Must-try Owensboro restaurants

JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro image

 

JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro

5615 Ky - 144, Owensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Oven Roasted Wings$9.89
14" Pizza$11.54
Roll Full 1 Topping$7.23
Thai Food Owensboro image

 

Thai Food Owensboro

2601 West parrish Ave, Owensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C13. Fried Rice w/ Eggs$10.00
Fried rice with carrots, eggs and green onions with your choice of meat.
C1. Pad Thai$10.99
Rice noodles stir fried in flavorful sauce with cabbage, eggs and garlic chives with your choice of meat.
C4. Pad Kraprow$10.99
Stir fried red peppers, green peppers, garlic, onions and thai basil with your choice of meat. Served with white rice. (SPICY)
The Brew Bridge image

 

The Brew Bridge

800 west 2nd street, Owensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$8.45
A Giant Soft Pretzel Served With Our in-house Brew Cheese!
14” Quesadilla$9.95
A 14” Quesadilla that’s bigger then the plate it’s served on! Order this classic with just cheese or w/ Chicken, Steak, or Buffalo Chicken!
Gourmet Hot Dog$5.00
1/4 Pound all beef hotdog served just how you like it! All or none of our house toppings.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro

Avg 4.4 (1138 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Y-Not Pizza and Wings image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Y-Not Pizza and Wings

2710 HIGHWAY 144, Owensboro

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoncini(3)$0.75
Traditional Wings 1 Pound$15.99
Breadsticks$4.49
Dee's Diner image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dee's Diner

1362 E 4th St, Owensboro

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Goodwood 106

101 Frederica Street, Owensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Evansville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
