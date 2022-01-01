Buffalo chicken wraps in
Owensboro
/
Owensboro
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Owensboro restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
The Brew Bridge
800 west 2nd street, Owensboro
No reviews yet
Buffalo chicken wrap
$9.95
More about The Brew Bridge
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
Avg 4.4
(1138 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Browse other tasty dishes in Owensboro
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
More near Owensboro to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Evansville
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston