Chicken wraps in Owensboro

Go
Owensboro restaurants
Toast

Owensboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Brew Bridge image

 

The Brew Bridge

800 west 2nd street, Owensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo chicken wrap$9.95
More about The Brew Bridge
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro

Avg 4.4 (1138 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Owensboro

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Owensboro to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston