Grilled chicken in Owensboro
Owensboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro
JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro
5615 Ky - 144, Owensboro
|Whole Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.99
|12" Grilled Chicken Sub
|$9.69
|1\\2 Grilled Chicken Salad
|$5.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY
3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)