Grilled chicken in Owensboro

Owensboro restaurants
Owensboro restaurants that serve grilled chicken

JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro

5615 Ky - 144, Owensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
12" Grilled Chicken Sub$9.69
1\\2 Grilled Chicken Salad$5.99
More about JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY

3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro

Avg 4.4 (1138 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY

