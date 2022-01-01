Quesadillas in Owensboro
Owensboro restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Brew Bridge
800 west 2nd street, Owensboro
|14” Quesadilla
|$9.95
A 14” Quesadilla that’s bigger then the plate it’s served on! Order this classic with just cheese or w/ Chicken, Steak, or Buffalo Chicken!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3189 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)