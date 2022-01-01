Owensville restaurants you'll love
Mabuhay Asian Cafe - 206 South 1st Street
206 South 1st Street, Owensville
|Popular items
|Lumpia (x3)
|$5.00
A Filipino's answer to the eggroll. This tightly wrapped treat is mostly meat with tiny bits of vegetables, garlic, onion, and a great blend of seasonings, fried crispy until golden brown.
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$10.00
Succulent pieces of breaded fried chicken stir fried with a house-made sweet and sour sauce.
|Pork Eggroll (x3)
|$5.00
Traditional style Chinese eggroll recipe with cabbage, pork, and vegetables combine with a tasty blend of seasonings, then fried crispy until golden brown.
Mama Bear's Cafe
100 N. 7th Street, Owensville