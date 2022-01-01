Owings Mills restaurants you'll love

Owings Mills restaurants
Toast
  • Owings Mills

Owings Mills's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Owings Mills restaurants

Clean Cuisine image

 

Clean Cuisine

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken and 2 Sides$12.95
6oz portion of Jerry's famous grilled chicken served with your choice of sides
Grilled Romaine Salad$13.95
Grilled romaine hearts, fire roasted tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled goat cheese, bacon, GF french fried onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Margherita Pizza$12.95
Marinara, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.
More about Clean Cuisine
Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Black Garlic Mac$5.95
Pinwheel & elbow pasta in a black garlic cheese sauce topped with herbs and spices.
Chic N' Fungi$14.00
An oyster mushroom batter dipped and fried to perfection served on a toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and herb mayo. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
Fried Potatoes$5.95
A crispy blend of thinly-sliced potatoes tossed in fresh herbs.
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
Suya Spot image

 

Suya Spot

10309 Grand Central Ave #104, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
IYAN (Pounded Yam)$15.99
A smooth tasty mashed potato-like food but heavier, popular all over Nigeria, often eaten with vegetable soup. Served with choice of protein: Fried beef or fish (Tilapia)
FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)$27.00
Whole fish (Tilapia bone in) deep fried, topped with organic yaji spice and creamy in-house sauce served with diced onions, tomatoes and a side of Plantain.
PLANTAIN$6.00
Fried plantain is sweet and soft inside. Fried in deep oil until golden brown.
More about Suya Spot
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Home Fries$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
B-More Mojo Food Truck image

 

B-More Mojo Food Truck

10 Owing Mills, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Dog & Fries$8.00
Deli Beef Frank on a Buttered Toasted Brioche Bun. with Hancut Fries
Buttermik Fried Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips
Steak Burger$10.00
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Butter Toasted Brioche Bun with our Special Sauce
More about B-More Mojo Food Truck
Georgia Peach image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Georgia Peach

9223 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills

Avg 4.3 (1014 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Smothered Turkey Wings$15.99
**Whiting$15.49
**Catfish Fried$15.99
More about Georgia Peach
Nino Taco image

 

Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Taco Platter$10.35
Three tacos of your choice and two sides.
Taco Salad$10.35
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.
Mexican Fries$5.65
A basket of crisscross cut fries, served with nacho cheese.
More about Nino Taco
Lenny's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Delicatessen

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BK Spec Pancake$5.99
Reuben$14.99
Side of Home Fries$3.99
More about Lenny's Delicatessen
Banner pic

 

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

10995 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills

11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills
Restaurant banner

 

Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills

Location:\n3506 Gwynnbrook Ave, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Owings Mills

Home Fries

French Fries

Tacos

More near Owings Mills to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
