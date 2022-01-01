Owings Mills restaurants you'll love
Clean Cuisine
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills
|Grilled Chicken and 2 Sides
|$12.95
6oz portion of Jerry's famous grilled chicken served with your choice of sides
|Grilled Romaine Salad
|$13.95
Grilled romaine hearts, fire roasted tomatoes, parmesan, crumbled goat cheese, bacon, GF french fried onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.95
Marinara, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Hue Cafe & Apothecary
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills
|Black Garlic Mac
|$5.95
Pinwheel & elbow pasta in a black garlic cheese sauce topped with herbs and spices.
|Chic N' Fungi
|$14.00
An oyster mushroom batter dipped and fried to perfection served on a toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and herb mayo. Served with a side of pickled veggies.
|Fried Potatoes
|$5.95
A crispy blend of thinly-sliced potatoes tossed in fresh herbs.
Suya Spot
10309 Grand Central Ave #104, Owings Mills
|IYAN (Pounded Yam)
|$15.99
A smooth tasty mashed potato-like food but heavier, popular all over Nigeria, often eaten with vegetable soup. Served with choice of protein: Fried beef or fish (Tilapia)
|FISH SUYA (DEEP FRIED)
|$27.00
Whole fish (Tilapia bone in) deep fried, topped with organic yaji spice and creamy in-house sauce served with diced onions, tomatoes and a side of Plantain.
|PLANTAIN
|$6.00
Fried plantain is sweet and soft inside. Fried in deep oil until golden brown.
THB Bagelry & Deli
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Home Fries
|$3.95
B-More Mojo Food Truck
10 Owing Mills, Baltimore
|Hot Dog & Fries
|$8.00
Deli Beef Frank on a Buttered Toasted Brioche Bun. with Hancut Fries
|Buttermik Fried Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips
|Steak Burger
|$10.00
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Butter Toasted Brioche Bun with our Special Sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Georgia Peach
9223 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills
|*Smothered Turkey Wings
|$15.99
|**Whiting
|$15.49
|**Catfish Fried
|$15.99
Nino Taco
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills
|3 Taco Platter
|$10.35
Three tacos of your choice and two sides.
|Taco Salad
|$10.35
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices.
|Mexican Fries
|$5.65
A basket of crisscross cut fries, served with nacho cheese.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lenny's Delicatessen
9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills
|BK Spec Pancake
|$5.99
|Reuben
|$14.99
|Side of Home Fries
|$3.99
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
10995 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills
Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills
11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills
Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills
Location:\n3506 Gwynnbrook Ave, Owings Mills