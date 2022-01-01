Burritos in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve burritos
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Hue Cafe & Apothecary
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Stuffed with just egg, sausage, homefries, spinach, shitake mushrooms, peppers, onions seasoned tomatoes, and avocado creams
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.95
Black beans
Grilled veggies
Just egg
Breakfast sauce
More about Nino Taco
Nino Taco
10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills
|Burrito Salad
|$11.99
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices, then served in an edible shell.
|Nino Burrito
|$11.50
Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.
|Grab-n-Go Burrito Platter
|$12.50
A Grab-n-Go Burrito of your choice and two sides.