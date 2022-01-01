Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Owings Mills

Go
Owings Mills restaurants
Toast

Owings Mills restaurants that serve burritos

Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Stuffed with just egg, sausage, homefries, spinach, shitake mushrooms, peppers, onions seasoned tomatoes, and avocado creams
Veggie Burrito$12.95
Black beans
Grilled veggies
Just egg
Breakfast sauce
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
Item pic

 

Nino Taco

10902 Boulevard Cir, Suite 4, Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (1939 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Salad$11.99
Shredded lettuce topped with beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, cheese, homemade mild sauce, sour cream and spices, then served in an edible shell.
Nino Burrito$11.50
Our traditional burrito filled with your choice of beef, refried beans or a combination of the two, lettuce, cheeses and homemade mild sauce.
Grab-n-Go Burrito Platter$12.50
A Grab-n-Go Burrito of your choice and two sides.
More about Nino Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Owings Mills

French Fries

Grits

Brisket

Fajitas

Fish Sandwiches

Home Fries

Turkey Clubs

Taco Salad

Map

More near Owings Mills to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston