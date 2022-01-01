Chicken salad in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve chicken salad
Clean Cuisine
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$10.95
|Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Seasoned grilled chicken, strawberries, pecans on a bed of field greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad
|$16.99
THB Bagelry & Deli
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills
|Chicken Salad Panini
|$8.95
Served on multi grain panini bread
Chicken salad, roasted red peppers, muenster chs, lettuce & tomatoes
|1/2LB LF Chicken Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!