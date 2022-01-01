Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

THB Bagelry & Deli

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Delicatessen

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Chopped chicken that has been tossed in a creamy dressing.
