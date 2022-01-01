Chicken salad sandwiches in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
THB Bagelry & Deli
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!