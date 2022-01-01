Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Clean Cuisine image

 

Clean Cuisine

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerry’s Famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled Breast or Boneless Thigh seasoned with Our Famous Chicken Seasoning on a Brioche Roll with a side of Chips.
More about Clean Cuisine
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
B-More Mojo Food Truck image

 

B-More Mojo Food Truck

11155 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk battered chicken breast with our special Mojo sauce, bread & butter pickles, & Honey Hennessy Glaze on toasted Brioche bun
More about B-More Mojo Food Truck
Lenny's Delicatessen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lenny's Delicatessen

9107 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

Avg 4 (1406 reviews)
Takeout
Grill Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Lenny's Delicatessen

