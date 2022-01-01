Chicken sandwiches in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Clean Cuisine
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills
|Jerry’s Famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled Breast or Boneless Thigh seasoned with Our Famous Chicken Seasoning on a Brioche Roll with a side of Chips.
THB Bagelry & Deli
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
B-More Mojo Food Truck
11155 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttermilk battered chicken breast with our special Mojo sauce, bread & butter pickles, & Honey Hennessy Glaze on toasted Brioche bun