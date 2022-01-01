Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Owings Mills

Owings Mills restaurants
Owings Mills restaurants that serve crab cakes

Clean Cuisine image

 

Clean Cuisine

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland’s Best All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with 2 Sides$23.99
7oz crab cake made with 100% fresh jumbo lump crab meat baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
More about Clean Cuisine
Hue Cafe & Apothecary image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Hue Cafe & Apothecary

10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills

Avg 4.7 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes w/ fried potatoes & slaw$21.95
More about Hue Cafe & Apothecary
Banner pic

 

Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills

11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Friday $6.00 Deals 4oz Backfin Crab Cake$6.00
Friday
6oz Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
2 - 4oz Backfin Crab Cake Platter$16.99
All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)
More about Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills

