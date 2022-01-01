Crab cakes in Owings Mills
Owings Mills restaurants that serve crab cakes
Clean Cuisine
11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110, Owings Mills
|Maryland’s Best All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with 2 Sides
|$23.99
7oz crab cake made with 100% fresh jumbo lump crab meat baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Hue Cafe & Apothecary
10210 South Dolfield Road, Owings Mills
|Crab Cakes w/ fried potatoes & slaw
|$21.95
Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills
11412 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills
|Friday $6.00 Deals 4oz Backfin Crab Cake
|$6.00
Friday
|6oz Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.99
|2 - 4oz Backfin Crab Cake Platter
|$16.99
All platters are served with choice of 2 sides: french fries, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, and or Onion Rings ($1.99 extra)